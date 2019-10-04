One Piece Teases the Secret of Gods Island

The most recent chapter of One Piece was a blast to the past, informing readers about the events which took place in the mysterious island dubbed “God Valley”. The incident itself was an epic clash, perhaps one of the biggest that has ever or will ever take place within the Grand Line, between the Rocks Pirates and a union between pirates and the military, with Monkey D. Garp and Gol D. Roger joining forces to bring them down. The clash, which may or may not have destroyed the island itself, has been a point of interest for the military and the island is still a mystery the world over, with its location still unknown.

As the Wano Country arc ramps up, the past few chapters have taken the opportunity to focus on dropping some serious bombshells, exploring some of the world’s most interesting ideas such as X Drake’s allegiance, the dissolving of the “seven warlord system”, and the “true” fate of Sabo revealed to the world. Not to be outdone, chapter 957 explores this titanic duel that may have torn the world in two.

The battle between the Rocks Pirates and the military ended Captain Rocks mission of attempting to become the king of the world, seemingly also splitting up the pirate gang which included such heavy weights as Kaido, Big Mom, and Whitebeard to name a few. The Incident of God Valley also had an effect on Garp, with the huge military man never taking a promotion so he could operate outside of the Celestial Dragons’ influence.

Now, the military has no idea where exactly God Valley even is, unable to locate it on a map. The reasoning behind why this island is cloaked in mystery is itself unknown, as readers are left wondering whether it was completely destroyed as a result of the battle or if it was hidden for some other reason determined by Monkey D. Garp and Gol D. Roger following their brief parlay.

What do you think of the epic events that went down during the Incident of God Valley? Will the island make an appearance prior to the end of the heart pounding Wano Country arc?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.