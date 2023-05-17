One Piece Cliffhanger Teases the Truth Behind King Cobra's Death

One Piece's manga is in the throes of its final saga, and while the Straw Hat Pirates have their own problems to deal with as the manga sails to the finish line, creator Eiichiro Oda is taking the opportunity to answer some unanswered questions. One of the biggest questions that have been pestering fans is what happened in Reverie while Luffy and company had their hands full in Wano. With Sabo having a meeting with Monkey D. Dragon and Ivankov, the truth behind Cobra's demise is seemingly preparing to be revealed.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1083, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. There have been many rumors swirling as to what took place on Reverie for the past few years in our world, as mysteries have been surrounding how Cobra died and what role Sabo had in the assassination. In the Grand Line, most swashbucklers and denizens believe that Luffy's brother was the one responsible for the benevolent ruler's demise, but it would seem that this might not be the case as Sabo has been hinting otherwise.

What Happened To Cobra?

To begin, Monkey D. Dragon seems to hint that the general public's thoughts on the event aren't exactly the truth, "Regardless of the truth behind it, the assassination of King Cobra has turned you into a hero in the people's eyes. From the perspective of the rebellious, anyone affiliated with the world government is an enemy. Of course, there are many wicked kings who oppress their people but there are also wise and just kings who are capable rulers. King Cobra of Alabasta was known far and wide as a noble leader, a man of great character, but new does not always spread accurately."

Sabo then added to this thought, putting gas on the fire as to the truth behind Cobra's murder, "Well I'm sorry to King Cobra, but this way suits me just fine. Anything that gets the flames of revolution burning." The chapter itself then proceeds to take us back to the Reverie event, as readers are able to witness Cobra being moved to the Five Elders in a wheelchair. While the truth has yet to be revealed, it certainly seems as though Sabo wasn't the one who delivered the killing blow to Cobra.

How do you think King Cobra died? Do you see Sabo and his revolutionaries playing a major role in this final arc?