One Piece Sows the Seeds of Rebellion in New Navy Update

The One Piece manga has taken some major new steps toward the grand finale with its first major arc of the Final Saga, and the newest chapter of One Piece has surprisingly sewn the seeds of rebellion within the members of the Navy themselves as they are revealed to not entirely fall in line with the Celestial Dragons' thoughts on things either! The Celestial Dragons remain one of the most curious elements of the One Piece world overall as it's clear that many of them are terrible, but the Marines constantly protect them due to the race's high positioning in the world overall.

One Piece has finally started to fill in the gaps of everything that happened during the Reverie while Luffy and the Straw Hats were stuck in Wano Country, and there was quite a complicated fallout during the meeting as Sabo and the Revolutionary Army made their move. But as the Marines tried to fight to protect the Celestial Dragons against the attackers, the Celestial Dragons were making things tougher by threatening to imprison any of the Marines that damaged them as well. But it seems the Marines don't really like these restrictions either.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Happening to the Marines in One Piece?

One Piece 1083 sees Sabo explaining what really went down during the Reverie, and a flashback reveals that the Revolutionary Army was set out to make a mark on the Mariejois and to essentially declare war on the rest of the world. It's here that attack the Celestial Dragons' food storage, and it gets the Dragons themselves angered and wanting to execute all the attackers. When Ryokugyu starts to fight against one of the Revolutionary Army Captains, a Celestial Dragon threatens to put him to death if anyone gets hurt.

Ryokugyu doesn't say this out loud, but he thinks about how awful of a command this is. Noting that such an ask makes it harder for him to do his job, and wanting the Celestial Dragon to get out of the way instead. Ryokugyu even stops Fujitora from summoning a meteor because of this restricting order. So it's clear that even the Marine Admirals don't like the Celestial Dragons, so it seems like these are the kinds of seeds that could bloom into a full on revolt against the Dragons overall. But that's just one of the fires brewing heading into One Piece's final saga.

Do you think the Marines will fight back against the Celestial Dragons before One Piece comes to an end?