One Piece Unpacks the Cross Guild's Ambitious Goal

Despite One Piece playing out its final saga, there are quite a few moving pieces that are inhabiting the Grand Line as Eiichiro Oda works on the grand finale. One of the most powerful is the organization known as the Cross Guild, the collective ruled over by Crocodile and Mihawk. While the face of the organization might be the clown pirate named Buggy, it's clear from the latest chapter that he's having a rough time thanks to his "partners". Now, the two heads of the criminal organization lay out what they're hoping to accomplish.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1082, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The latest installment of One Piece began on a hilarious note for readers, but proved to be a nightmare for Buggy as Crocodile and Mihawk weren't exactly thrilled with their ship having the clown pirate as its figurehead. Beating Buggy to a pulp and hanging his talking head from a hook, the dynamic duo truly in charge of the Cross Guild discuss what they are looking to achieve via their partnership, as Crocodile explains.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Does Cross Guild Want?

"Public opinion on the Cross Guild has been very positive. The Navy should be waking up to the threat we pose by now. The utopia we seek to build is a military nation strong enough to resist any power and for that, we need overwhelming strength."

With Buggy overhearing their plan, the clown pirate can't help himself from interjecting with the best way he feels that Cross Guild can achieve their military nation. Buggy shared some major history with Shanks, the mentor to Luffy and the pirate who recently returned thanks to One Piece: Red. Noting that Shanks is on the move, Buggy suggests that the easiest way for Crocodile and Mihawk to gain power and fortune is by stealing the One Piece. With Buggy continuously failing upwards, the clown seems to hint at the idea that he can become the king of the pirates as his partners work in the background, pulling his strings.

