One Piece Shifts Wano Climax Into High Gear With Big Mom's New Episode

One Piece has shifted the Wano Country Arc's climax into high gear with the newest episode of the series as Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid threw everything they had left at the raging Emperor, Big Mom! While Luffy has been dealing with Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, the final of the major fights across Onigashima have started to settle one by one. Each of these fights thus far have come with some major victories for the Straw Hat crew, but there are some big opponents left that could still turn the tide of the war with their victory.

With the previous climax episodes showing off some big victories for Zoro, Sanji, and more, it's only leaving the two Emperors left as the final major opponents needing to be topped in order to end the conflict across Onigashima once and for all. This has left Law and Kid focusing their efforts on defeating Big Mom as she tears her way through the Skull Dome's lower floors, and the newest episode of the One Piece anime brought this fight to its climax with Law and Kid's biggest gambits against the Emperor yet:

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1066?

One Piece Episode 1066 already garnered a ton of attention from fans as it was previously announced that this would be the first episode of the long-running anime series to feature a non-Japanese director, and this had fans wondering how it would line up with the fight against Big Mom. As it turns out, this was the climax of the fight between Big Mom and two members of the Worst Generation, Kid and Law. It's here that the two Captains use the final bits of energy they have left for one final attack against the Emperor.

Teaming up their abilities, the two of them were able to not only create a giant hole through the Skull Dome's floors (reaching the center of the Earth) and Kid ended up the episode by firing a massive magnetic blast while he tries to send Big Mom careening through that open hole. One Piece Episode 1066 features some of Big Mom's wildest attacks in the anime yet, and Kid and Law give everything they have before it's all over. While their gambit works, the fight is unfortunately far from over.

