One Piece Taps Into Blackbeard With Emperor Level Cosplay

One Piece is gearing up for the anime's take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series this year, and one awesome cosplay is getting Marshall D. Teech ready for what's next with Blackbeard! One Piece made some massive shake ups to its world with the final moments of the Wano Country arc as Luffy was officially crowned as one of the new Four Emperors of the Sea after defeating Kaido. At the same time, the other Emperors have started making their respective moves towards the final treasure itself as the franchise gears up for its grand finale.

As the anime filled in the gaps of the Wano Country arc and got ready to kick off the Egghead Arc this month, One Piece finally brought Blackbeard back to the center of the action as it revealed what the Emperor's crew had been up to while Luffy was on Wano. It revealed just how deadly the Emperor has become heading into the Final Saga, and now artist zerotohero.youtube on TikTok has taken it even further with some pitch perfect Blackbeard cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece Anime

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be kicking off a new era of the anime on January 7th with Episode 1089. This new arc is the first step in the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. Not only will the anime have some makeovers for Luffy and the Straw Hats for the occasion, but the anime will also feature some new opening and ending themes. The new opening theme is titled "A--su!" as performed by Hiroshi Kitadani, who performed the very first opening theme for the anime, "We Are!," and the new ending theme is titled "Dear Sunrise" as performed by Maki Otsuki, who performed the anime's very first ending, "Memories."

New additions for the cast in the upcoming arc include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York. If you wanted to catch the new episodes of the anime as they release in Japan (and catch ip with everything that's gone down already), you can find One Piece now streaming with Crunchyroll.

