One Piece Reveals Buggy's Shocking New Alliance

One Piece's final saga has been revealing the state of the world outside of Wano, and the newest chapter of the series offered one of the most surprising updates yet with the reveal of Buggy the Clown's shocking new alliance! Luffy and the Straw Hats have been closed off from the rest of the world ever since they landed on Wano's shores, and it was teased that the world's seas have been changing dramatically during all of this time. With the final saga now beginning to reveal these changes, it turns out that Buggy is at the center of some of the biggest shifts.

Following the shocking reveal that Buggy has officially become one of the new Emperors of the Sea alongside previous members Shanks, Teech, and new addition Luffy, the newest chapter of the series continues these shocking reveals even more by revealing that Buggy has his hands in even more schemes than expected. Apparently Buggy has formed the "Cross Guild" alliance, and it's touting that he now has former Seven Warlords members Crocodile and Hawkeye Mihawk not only working with him, but somehow under him in the time since we had seen him last.

Shout out to Buggy not only becoming an Emperor, but somehow forming an alliance with Mihawk and Crocodile lol! What is happening outside Wano?!? pic.twitter.com/7D160XvgUi — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) August 8, 2022

When we last got a look at Buggy or any of the former Seven Warlords, it was following the Reverie in which the World Government decided to dissolve that system entirely. While it's still unclear as to how Buggy got to his current high status, Chapter 1056 of One Piece shares a poster advertising Buggy's new Cross Guild group with Crocodile and Mihawk seemingly poised as his underlings. As Kid explains, however, this company has been putting bounties on the Navy as it encourages everyday people to rebel and fight against the World Government.

Much like how Buggy got to his previous Warlord position, it seems like his schemes this time around have expanded to such a deadly point that not only is he not directly involved (and thus less likely to be directly challenged for his role as an Emperor), but has recruited some powerful fighters to whatever his current cause might be. Now it's just a matter of seeing just how his alliance with these former Warlords actually works out.

How do you feel seeing Buggy become and Emperor and working with these big names? How do you think it will all shake out for the clown once Luffy enters the picture? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!