One Piece Meets Joker All Thanks to This Buggy Makeover

Buggy has made quite the comeback within One Piece's manga pages in its latest chapters, with creator Eiichiro Oda weaving the Final Arc that is sure to bring back some old heroes and villains as the Straw Hat Pirates prepare to sail off into the sunset. The One Piece villain is hardly the only clown in pop culture, however, as the Joker remains a wildly popular character in the DC Comics roster and one fan artist has taken the opportunity to merge the two jesters.

Buggy himself is a very unique swashbuckler within the world of the Grand Line, with the power of the Bara Bara no Mi Devil Fruit allowing him to separate and re-attach his limbs whenever he desires, while also making him invulnerable to slashing attacks. While the make-up-wearing pirate got his start as a Rogers' pirate, the villain has found himself somewhat "failing upward", becoming one of the Four Emperors in the recent chapter, but recently being revealed to simply being a pawn of both Mihawk and Crocodile. While we don't expect Buggy to be standing up to Luffy's Gear Fifth form before the final chapter of the Shonen series arrives, we do expect him to continue playing a role in the journey of the Straw Hats.

Twitter Artist Vamos_MK took the opportunity to fuse DC's Clown Prince of Crime with one of the current Four Emperors of the Grand Line, using the Joaquin Phoenix iteration of the Joker to help give Buggy a diabolical makeover before One Piece comes to an end:

While Buggy is sure to make additional appearances in One Piece's anime and manga before Eiichiro Oda finally brings the story to an end, expect the clown pirate to appear in the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation of the Shonen series. Played by Jeff Ward of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Brand New Cherry Flavor fame, the streaming service has yet to reveal what the actor will look like as the classic One Piece villain, though with filming having wrapped, we wouldn't be surprised if it was revealed later this year.

