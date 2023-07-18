One Piece Cosplay Perfects Live-Action Usopp

On the Grand Line, there are no swashbucklers quite like the Straw Hats’ Usopp. Introduced as one of the first allies to join Luffy on his quest to become the king of the pirates, the sharpshooter might not have Devil Fruit backing him up, but his personality and commitment to his dream make him a standout in the world of One Piece. Now, one cosplayer has brought the Straw Hat sniper to the real world, going the extra mile to imagine what a real-life Usopp might look like.

Shonen fans won’t have to wait much longer to see a real-life Usopp in action as Netflix has confirmed that the One Piece live-action series will arrive on August 31st of this summer. In the upcoming Netflix series, the Straw Hat Pirate will be played by young actor Jacob Romero. During the recent TUDUM event by Netflix, the actors portraying the Straw Hat Pirates assembled and couldn’t hold back their excitement when it came to the live-action series’ first trailer. Anime fans are split across the board when it comes to the upcoming series, with many believing that the “live-action anime curse” won’t be broken but only time will tell.

A Live-Action Usopp

Over the years, the Straw Hat Pirates have changed their outfits quite a bit as they continue their journeys on the Grand Line. Usopp is no exception as he has been changing his aesthetic throughout the storylines. As the final arc continues in the shonen’s manga series, it will be interesting to see how many additional outfits that the Straw Hat Pirate will wear.

One Piece’s anime adaptation is preparing to introduce a moment that has been long-awaited by the shonen’s fanbase. Luffy’s Gear Fifth made a brief appearance during One Piece Film: Red, but has yet to be a part of the War For Wano. This is all about to change this summer as Monkey is set to attain his strongest transformation and based on Toei Animation’s recent track record, it might supply One Piece with its most staggering animated scenes to date.

