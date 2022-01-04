One Piece Hypes Usopp with One of His Best Speeches Yet

Usopp might not be taking down big-name swashbucklers like his fellow Straw Hat Pirates in Sanji and Zoro, who were able to defeat Queen and King respectively, but the swashbuckler is still trying his best to help where he can. As Kaido’s forces continue to wreak havoc on the isolated nation, Usopp has had enough of the mentality of some of his allies and unleashes one of his most emotional, heartfelt speeches to date in Eiichiro Oda’s Shonen series that has continued for decades.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1036, you might want to steer clear of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

With Usopp running into the carnage of the battle, he sees Kinnemon and Kiku still on the ground following their respective battles, with each of the samurai telling him to save their friends or simply his own life. Of course, the big-hearted Straw Hat doesn’t exactly jump at this opportunity and instead delivers an impassioned speech as he attempts to hold back the swarm of Beast Pirates:

“Wait, then why did I even show up? What is with you samurai and your death wishes? What use is your pride? Taking responsibility through harakiri? I’m not a fan of this culture of yours! I cling to life with snot running from my nose if I have to. I don’t care if it looks pathetic! I survive, that’s what I do and it’s the entire reason I’m standing here alive today!’

Luckily for Usopp, the Straw Hat is saved by the arrival of Izo, the “former Whitebeard Pirates Division leader,” who implores the long-nosed swashbuckler to save the samurai at his feet.

Of course, this chapter also saw some other major events take place, with Zoro seemingly defeating King in one-on-one combat and the battle between Luffy and Kaido heating up on the roof of Beast Pirate Headquarters. With the Beast Pirates continuing to fall, the world of the Grand Line is set to be changed forever.

What do you think of Usopp’s impassioned speech as the War for Wano continues? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.