One Piece Creator Showcases Two Very Different Futures for Usopp

The creator of One Piece is known for treating fans to surprises every now and again and never fails to whip up one usual present. Over the years, fans have reached out to Eiichiro Oda to ask how the Straw Hat crew will look when they are older, the artist has given his best take on the gang. From Luffy to Nami, fans have gotten to see their favorites aged into retirement, and it seems another has joined the list.

Yes, it is true. After waiting for so long, Usopp has come to the since the sniper just got an aged-up makeover from Oda himself. The artwork comes courtesy of the next SBS update which goes out several times a year, and One Piece fans have a lot to say about this artwork.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The real question is whether or not you’ll be able to tell a 60-year-old Rayleigh apart from Usopp. It is up to you, really.

Official Usopp drawn by Oda in his 40s and 60s Top: Usopp following his dreams Bottom: Gave up on his dreams pic.twitter.com/IeHjy4iy5Y — One Piece 🎃 (@OPfandom) October 2, 2019

As you can see above, the artwork shows four panels which each feature Usopp. The top two imagine the character’s future should he continue following his dream while the bottom imagine a world where Usopp gave up on being a pirate. Clearly, there are some major differences between the two versions, and fans admit Usopp’s top versions suit him well.

At the age of forty, Usopp looks much the same, but he’s got some thicker muscles and facial hair. His look at sixty imagines the sniper with a gnarly scar on his face, but the smiley pirate is really channeling Rayleigh with his greying hair. The bottom definitely imagine the worst-case scenario for Usopp, so One Piece fans are hoping the Straw Hat avoids that reality at all costs.

So, which of these versions of Usopp do you prefer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.