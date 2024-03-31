One Piece Reveals the Cross Guild's Jolly Roger at Last

One Piece has been setting the stage for what's to come with the Final Saga of the original manga series overall, and now we're one step closer to that end with the reveal of the Jolly Roger logo for the newly formed Cross Guild! Upon the end of the Wano Country arc, Luffy and the Straw Hats (and fans) had learned what was happening in the rest of the seas while they were dealing with Big Mom and Kaido at Onigashima. It was soon revealed that Buggy somehow made his way to becoming a new Emperor of the Sea alongside Luffy.

It was a hilarious rug pull that explained that while Law and Kid ended up defeating an Emperor, Buggy's actions on the outside gave him enough notoriety to become a new Emperor. Even more hilarious was the reveal that he also accidentally scammed his way to this position as well thanks to the formation of the Cross Guild, a deadly group that has been putting bounties on the Marines and becoming a true threat to the World Government. Now the Cross Guild's official logo has been revealed, and it combines its three leading members. Check it out as spotted by @newworldartur on X.

Official jolly roger design of Cross Guild has been revealed #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/EUS143wXkN — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 29, 2024

One Piece: What Is the Cross Guild?

The Cross Guild was a brand new group formed with Buggy, Crocodile, and Hawkeye Mihawk following the dissolution of the Seven Warlords system. While promotions for the group touted Buggy as the leader (thanks to his crew putting their Captain in the most prominent spot), it was soon revealed that behind closed doors Crocodile and Hawkeye have only agreed to this kind of set up in order to take the heat off of them and put Buggy in the direct crosshairs of the Navy. Knowing they can take him out whenever, Buggy's living in constant fear.

It's been revealed leading into the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece that the Cross Guild's bounties on the Navy have not only inspired pirates to make their move, but even regular people as they are facing their own hardships (and thus paid well by the pirate group). It's a dangerous path forward to take over the world, and it's likely something Luffy and the others will need to deal with before it all comes to an end.

