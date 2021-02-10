One Piece Sets Up Wano's Flashback Arc with New Episode Titles

✖

One Piece sets the stage for Wano's big flashback arc with a new set of episode titles! The third act of the Wano Country arc finally kicked off at the start of the new year, and with it comes the final battle for the country overall. But before this final battle can take place, the anime will be exploring one of the most important flashbacks in the series overall exploring Oden Kozuki. With Oden officially making his way to the anime in full after months of teases, we're about to see what made the man behind the legend.

It's one of the most important flashbacks because we'll soon see in the anime not only why Oden was so important to the Akazaya Nine and the history of Wano overall, but new episode titles for the future of the flashback tease that Oden's past involves some other major fan favorites such as Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger himself. The titles for Episodes 962-965 of the series (as spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter) break down as such:

Episode 962 - Changing Destiny! The Whitebeard Pirates Cast Ashore!

Episode 963 - Oden's Determination! The Trials of Whitebeard!

Episode 964 - Whitebeard's Brother! Oden's Big Adventure

Episode 965 - Blades Crossed! Roger and Whitebeard!

Episode 961 of the series took the first real steps into its major Oden flashback as it showed off the kind of power Oden had at his disposal. Through this we can see why he was so influential to the people of Wano, but it seems that he will soon be putting his skills to the test against fighters outside of Wano Country such as Whitebeard and Gold Roger. With Oden's dream being to travel outside of the country, this is probably his best chance yet.

Previous episodes of the series teased Wano Country's importance to the New World as a whole considering how many influential people have found their way to the country, and this flashback will show how much of that began thanks to Oden. With this flashback now in full gear for at least the next several episodes, what do you think?

