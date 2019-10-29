These Custom One Piece Funko Pops Bring Wano to Life

One Piece’s Wano Country arc is in full swing in both the manga and anime, and it’s resulted in some pretty fun new looks for each of the Straw Hats and the various characters of the franchise. This has been an especially great arc for both Zoro and Trafalgar Law, who not only made their grand return to the franchise after missing for years during the extent of Whole Cake Island, but came back with fierce new samurai looks fit for the classic Japanese vibe of the Wano region. Now they’ve gotten some cool Funko Pop figures!

Artist @vinyl.alchemist (who you can find on Instagram here) shared some custom Funko Pop figure designs for Zoro and Trafalgar Law’s new Wano Country looks, and they’re so well done they definitely need to be made official someday! Check them out below:

@vinyl.alchemist has shared some fantastic looking custom Funko Pop figures for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in the past, and these two are just as cool and full of fun little details. While Zoro and Law have gotten official Funko Pop figure releases in the past, it’s probably going to be a long time before any of the Wano Country designs get immortalized as part of Funko’s growing collection. There are plenty of looks to choose from in One Piece, and with Wano being so recent it’s not exactly going to be at the top of any potential lists.

It’s a shame too because these are great design ideas for the characters. Law’s mysterious samurai look only lasted for a little while in the series because he was still trying to act without being noticed, but it’s quickly become an iconic one for the character. It’s the same with Zoro’s Wano gear, as our favorite swordsman just fits perfectly within the samurai world. Let’s hope these become official designs someday!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.