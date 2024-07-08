One Piece Day 2024 Unveils Epic Plans, Events

One Piece is celebrating the 25th anniversary this year, and that means it’s going to be bigger than ever for One Piece Day 2024 coming later this Summer! One Piece has quite a lot to celebrate as this year has seen successful manga releases, anime milestones, and even the start of production for the new season of its live-action series. So that also means the franchise is going to have quite the stacked One Piece Day celebration for the year too. Kicking off over the August 11-12 weekend in Japan, Bandai Namco, Toei Animation, and Shueisha have detailed what fans can expect for the year.

One Piece Day 2024 will be including special stage presentations featuring different members of the voice cast over the course of the weekend, stage shows highlighting its video game releases, biggest moments from the anime, teases for the anime’s future, more information revealed about Netflix and WIT Studio’s now in the works The One Piece remake and more. Many of these events will be streaming for free with One Piece’s official YouTube channel, and some events will be paid to attend like One Piece Day ’24 Special Live concert. Here’s a breakdown of the One Piece Day 2024 schedule for the year.

Poster for One Piece Day 2024

One Piece Day 2024 Schedule Revealed

Lineup for the Exhibition Area Open Stage

Streaming Schedule: August 9, 2024 (Friday) 19:00 PM to August 10( Saturday) 1:30 AM (PDT) // August 10, 2024 (Saturday) 18:00 PM to August 11(Sunday) 1:55 AM (PDT)

August 10 (Saturday) Performers:

Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer) – Stage Content MC

Hiroshi Kitadani – Opening/Open Stage Mini Live

Maki Otsuki – Opening/Open Stage Mini Live

August 11 (Sunday) Performers:

Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer) – Stage Content MC

Straw Hat Pirates Voice Actors: Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy)/Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro)/Akemi Okamura (Nami)/Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp)/Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji)/Ikue Ōtani (Chopper), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Nico Robin), Kazuki Yao (Franky), and Katsuhisa Hōki (Jinbe)

Vegapunk Voice Actors: Yohei Tadano (Dr. Vegapunk), Shuhei Sakaguchi (Shaka), Aya Hirano (Lilith), Ryoko Shiraishi (Edison), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (Pythagoras), Kaede Hondo, (Atlas), Mutsumi Tamura (York),

Hiroshi Kitadani – Opening/Open Stage Mini Live

Maki Otsuki – Opening/Open Stage Mini Live

August 10 (Saturday)

OPENING

Anime “ONE PIECE” Best Scenes Poll -Top 100 Scenes Production Crews Find Memorable-

ONE PIECE WORLD FIGURE COLOSSEUM Stage Event

ONE PIECE BOUNTY RUSH The 2nd Extreme Treasure Festival Tournament Finals

News Corner 1- Find the latest ONE PIECE info here!

ENDING

August 11 (Sunday)