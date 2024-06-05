One Piece Day 2024 Announced

One Piece might be in the throes of its final saga, but it doesn't appear as though the Straw Hat Pirates' adventure is close to ending soon. As Luffy and his crew continue to take the world by storm, it should come as no surprise that the annual event, One Piece Day, will make a comeback. Alongside the announcement, the shonen franchise has hinted at what fans of the Straw Hats can expect from this year's event that might hint at Luffy's future.

One Piece Day has been an annual tradition since the event first landed in 2017. Beginning as a part of the twentieth anniversary of the shonen franchise, the annual collection of shonen fans and creative minds responsible for the series has marched forward to celebrate the Grand Line. On top of the upcoming annual event, One Piece will also be celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the anime adaptation with an art exhibition and gathering of elements from the creation of the series. Titled One Piece Emotion, the special exhibit will arrive in Japan following the celebration of One Piece Day, going to show how popular the franchise has become across several mediums.

One Piece Day Details

One Piece Day will take place on August 10th and 11th this summer at the Makuhari Event Hall in Japan. Along with new announcement for Luffy and his crew, the event will bring in live performances from musical acts including GRe4n BOYZ, Mori Calliope, Ado, BE:FIRST, Maki Otsuki, and Hiroshi Kitadani to name a few. Prior to the arrival of the event, the shonen franchise is already stating that they have more announcements in store for this anime celebration.

When it comes to One Piece's manga and anime, things are heating up even after Kaido and his Beast Pirates were defeated in the Wano Arc. Despite learning quite a bit from the mad scientist Dr. Vegapunk, Luffy and the Straw Hats now find themselves in the crosshairs of not only the World Government but the Five Elders themselves. While creator Eiichiro Oda hasn't stated how many more chapters are in the tank for One Piece's manga, the final saga is kicking off with one of the biggest bangs in anime history.

