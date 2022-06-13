One Piece Wraps Wano Saga with 2 Off-Screen Deaths

✖

One Piece is moving along with the last few moments of its Wano saga. It has been years since the story dove into its latest arc, and the Straw Hat crew has grown quite a bit while fighting Kaido. The same can be said for all the rebels who aligned with the Kozuki family, but none grew stronger than its vassals. However, it appears two of its members are no longer alive to celebrate Oden's reckoning.

The update was given this week when One Piece put out its latest chapter. It was there fans checked on Momonosuke as the new shogun began cleaning up the capital. The Flower City is reeling from the news of Kaido's defeat, and the win did come at a cost. Izo and Ashura were killed in battle as it turns out, and their deaths took place off-screen.

IZO DIED OFF-SCREEN??????? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hQCb8nl4a4 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 12, 2022

The manga confirmed that Izo and Ashura passed away from their injuries during Momo's war against Kaido. The rest of the vassals made it out of the conflict alive. Despite their touch-and-go situation, Kinemon did live to see Momo reclaim Wano with his bloodline. Denjiro, Kikunojo, Kawamatsu, Nekomamushi, Inurashi, and Raise all appear to be fine as well. However, Kanjuro's fate is up in the air right now, but it might be for the best if the traitor dies.

For the next bit, One Piece will be busy tying up loose ends in Wano. Momo may have taken back the shogun's seat, but the country has plenty to do before the transfer of power can be complete. This doesn't even touch upon the World Government's anger over the war and how it will retaliate against the rebels. But so long as Luffy is there, fans know things will work out in the end.

