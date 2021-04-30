New One Piece Commercial Introduces Anime Fans To The Straw Hat Babies

✖

The world of One Piece has perhaps never been more serious in both the manga and the anime, with the Wano Arc pitting the Straw Hat Pirates against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but a new commercial crossover between Luffy and his crew with a food delivery app imagines the swashbucklers in a much more adorable state. In said commercial, the Straw Hat Pirates are imagined as babies, alongside their various allies that make up the Worst Generation while using their strange abilities to gobble down food delivered right to their abodes.

This recent crossover commercial with the food delivery app in Japan known as "menu" is far from the first time that we've seen the characters imagined in a brand new way in order to sell wares. Previously, Nissin Cup Noodles had imagined what most of the Straw Hats would have looked like had they been sharing a classroom with one another in High School rather than sailing the Grand Line aboard the Thousand Sunny. This latest commercial for menu is the second of three that uses the Shonen characters to help sell their app to denizens of Japan.

The Official Twitter App for menu shared the bizarre commercial that showed Luffy, his crew members, and his friends gathered around the dinner table as their much younger selves, giving us a brand new take on the Shonen characters of One Piece:

Currently, One Piece's anime is focusing on a flashback in the world of the Grand Line, but Luffy and his friends aren't the focus, rather, the story has been exploring the life of Kozuki Oden, one of Wano's most famous citizens. Though Oden's story is a tragic one, it had helped reveal some big secrets about the world of One Piece.

