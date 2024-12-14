One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Has One Mystery It Needs to Address

Fans have been waiting for the Elbaf Arc for over twenty years. Ever since Dorry and Brogy’s introduction in the Little Garden Arc, it was clear that the Straw Hats would eventually step into the Kingdom of Giants. The fabled island is isolated, and reaching there is no easy task. However, nothing is impossible for the future Pirate King and his crew. One Piece commenced the Elbaf Arc in Chapter 1126, in which the Straw Hats begin their new journey after a brief separation. It’s the second arc of the Final Saga and is also expected to be an important one.

The island has a long-standing history tracing back to the Void Century, or maybe even longer. One Piece Chapter 1130 introduces Loki, the infamous prince of Elbaf, who is serving his sentence for killing his father. The latest Chapter 1133 marks the heartwarming reunion of Robin and Saul after 22 years. The arc is only just beginning, and fans expect to see more mysteries unravel amid the exciting fights against the villains. Among these unanswered questions, Nika’s origin and backstory are most crucial. Here’s why Elbaf is the perfect arc to explore Nika’s lore.

Nika’s History With Giants Needs To Be Solved in Elbaf Arc of One Piece

Nika is a mythical warrior revered as a Sun God by the ancient slaves and the Giants of Elbaf. Almost every information related to Nika has been removed from the annals of history. However, Elabf carries on the god’s legacy even to this day. The Giants are honorable warriors who value strength and freedom. Their ideals, jolly attitude, and culture resonate with what we know about Nika in One Piece. While their longer lifespan plays a role in preserving Nika’s lore, their isolation must’ve helped them, too.

The World Government cannot interfere in their kingdom. Elbaf is the strongest kingdom in the world, and the Marines wouldn’t want to confront the warriors for no reason. Nika existed even before the Void Century, where Joyboy, a man from the ancient kingdom, possessed powers like Nika. Since Buccaneers are hunted to extinction, Giants are the only race that knows about the fabled warrior. So, it makes sense why they should be the ones to reveal the truth behind Nika’s origins. The stage is already set in the Elbaf Arc of One Piece; we just need to wait for the reveal.

It’s reasonable to expect Nika lore right about now because, in Chapter 1119, the Giants identify Luffy as Nika. However, they immediately know Bonney’s transformation is an imitation. Since they know what Nika looks like, they’re most likely aware of the god’s history as well. Nika’s lore will provide a deeper look at the world’s history. Freedom is the most important theme in the story, which Nika wholly embodies. Joyboy and Luffy, the two most crucial people in separate eras, both wield the same power and spread hope among the people.