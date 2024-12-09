One Piece Gets Emotional With Robin’s Tearful Reunion Years in the Making

One Piece has returned with a new chapter of the manga, and with it has given Nico Robin the reunion she’s been waiting a very long time for. One Piece has finally taken its first steps into the giants’ legendary island home of Elbaf two decades after it was first teased in the series, and that means Luffy and the Straw Hats are finally making some of their biggest dreams come true after all this time. But the biggest of these dreams is for Robin’s role in it all as she’s really been looking to come to Elbaf for one big reason.

Robin had been struggling throughout her childhood after escaping from Ohara’s destruction, and it wasn’t until meeting up with the Straw Hats did she find a group that wanted her to be a part of their family. But that still doesn’t beat some of the earlier connections she had on Ohara, including Jaguar D. Saul, who had helped Robin to escape from Ohara when she was a child. Now after many years apart, the two them had burst out in tears now that they’ve been able to see each other alive again after all this time.

Robin Reunites With Saul After Over 20 Years

One Piece Chapter 1133 begins with a flashback following Ohara’s destruction. It’s revealed that after Saul managed to save Robin from being wiped out with the rest of the island, her life was not really better in any aspect. Robin had been labeled as a demon despite being a child, and everywhere she went she was treated poorly by everyone around her and constantly being chased around as a fugitive. Throughout all of it, the only thing that kept Robin going was Saul’s promise that one day she’d find friends that loved her just as much.

Robin had been anticipating coming to Elbaf in full as she knew that’s where Saul had been hiding out. She even changed her hair to make it more like it was when the two last had seen each other as she was getting ready for the reunion. As the Straw Hats entered Elbaf for the first real time, the crew manages to reunite but need to do something first before they can all party with the giants. Luffy knows how important it is to make sure Robin gets to have her reunion with her long lost friend before anything else.

What’s Next for Robin and the Straw Hats?

When they get to the beach where Saul is supposed to be, he’s suddenly fallen down. Everyone panics but Robin, who calmly walks up to him. It turns out he was trying to prank her again just like he did on Ohara, but it was just his awkward way of trying to break the ice since it’s been such a long time since they had seen one another. Saul had luckily survived everything that happened on Ohara and landed on Elbaf, and he couldn’t help but fully embrace her in a hug.

Tearfully exclaiming that she’s been through so much in the last 22 years, Robin can’t help but also cry now that she’s in Saul’s arms again. The two of them have been through quite a long in the past two decades, and Robin herself has overcome her own feelings of suicide to make it to this reunion. It’s a moment where they can’t do anything but cry out all of these hurt feelings, and now the two of them have a bright future from this point on.