One Piece: Shanks Could Help Solve Elbaf’s Time Dilation Theory

One Piece is set in a world of mysteries. Everything we know about the vast world is merely the tip of the iceberg. Eiichiro Oda has several questions to answer before concluding the manga. It’s safe to assume that Elbaf will unravel many mysteries. Although the world doesn’t know much about the fabled kingdom of warriors, Red-Hair Shanks is an exception to the rule. Not only does he have close ties to the giants, but Elbaf happens to be one of his territories.

It’s unclear how long Shanks got acquainted with the Giants, but there’s a good possibility it happened after he visited the Foosha Village twelve years ago. Shanks is one of the most important characters in the story, as he inspired Luffy to become a pirate. However, Shanks was only in the village for a short while. As a Yonko, he belongs in the New World, where the real threat lies. Since he often spends a lot of time in Elbaf, a Japanese fan points out how he is affected by the time dilation in Elbaf. The speculation comes from Volume 4’s SBS, where Oda smartly dodges the question about Shanks’ age.

What Is the Time Dilation Theory in One Piece?

The theory suggests that the giants of Elbaf, or the kingdom itself, experience a different temporal phenomenon than the rest of the world. It originated because of the giants’ long lifespan. In the Little Garden Arc, Dorry and Brogy don’t realize that a century has passed since their duel began. The longer life span could be a natural trait or the result of time dilation.

However, this still doesn’t explain their distorted sense of time. It’s not just time, but the giant seems unaffected by the rapid changes in the world. Time dilation likely affects the kingdom’s isolation since entering and leaving the island involves temporal distortions.

Another clue backing up this theory is the reference to Norse mythology, where time and celestial phenomena play crucial roles. Elbaf is heavily inspired by Norse mythology, including Loki, the cursed prince, and Yggdrasil, the tree of life. Time doesn’t flow the same between all realms, especially where the spirit realm is concerned.

Furthermore, the giants’ reverence for the Sun God likely hints at a deeper cosmic connection. Nika, the Warrior of Liberation, is said to be an entity that gives hope to those who aren’t “free.” The lore is passed down to the giants and buccaneers through generations. While the buccaneers have gone extinct, the giants still carry on Nika’s legacy.

Shanks’ Visit in Elbaf Could Be the Key To Solving the Time Dilation Theory

The information comes from a popular Japanese fan on X who talks about Oda’s answer in SBS of Volume 4. SBS, short for Shitsumon o Boshū Suru, is a special column in One Piece manga volumes where Oda answers questions from fans. One of the questions asks the ages of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Shanks.

Oda directly reveals the ages of Luffy, Zoro, and Nami. However, when talking about Shanks, he tells them that Yonko was 27 years old when he was in Foosha Village. Hence, it points to the possibility that Shanks’ age may not be 39 due to time dilation. Elbaf is an unknown place with deep connections to the Void Century and probably even the Ancient Weapons.

One Piece Chapter 1132 ends with a note from Louis Arnote, where he says, “Do not overstay your welcome.” He was an explorer known as a “liar” for his exaggerated tales. Arnote is one of the explorers who recorded his experience in “Brag Men.” He was first mentioned in Chapter 115, in the Little Garden Arc of the Arabasta Saga. Judging by Arnote’s warning, something unexpected will happen to those who stay in Elbaf for too long – and there’s a good chance it’s not something good.

This means that Shanks, who has stayed there longer than necessary, could be affected by the strange phenomena that have altered his age. Of course, we can’t rule out the possibility that his crew members will also be affected. Shanks visited Elbaf six years ago, where he captured Loki and his allies after King Herald’s death. Shanks was also in Elbaf drinking with the giants before Eustass Kidd challenged him again. The Yonko has certainly made a few more visits and is likely affected by time dilation.

Of course, the time dilation theory is merely a popular speculation. While there are hints to back up this theory, there’s no concrete evidence to suggest that it’s indeed true. One Piece kicked off the Elbaf Arc in Chapter 1126, so the arc is only just beginning. The manga will surely unravel the mysteries, and who knows, we may find out the truth about the time dilation in One Piece sooner than expected.

