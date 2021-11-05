One Piece Reveals Titles for Episode 1,000 and Beyond

One Piece is only a few weeks away from its milestone one-thousandth episode, but that won’t mark the end of the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, let alone the battle that they currently find themselves in as a part of the War For Wano Arc. With a batch of episode titles being revealed for the upcoming episodes of Eiichiro Oda’s anime adaptation, a map is being drawn as to what is set to happen to Luffy and his friends and how they will continue their fight against Kaido and his forces within the Beast Pirates.

The anime series is playing serious catch-up when it comes to the events that are taking place in the manga, with the War For Wano happening in both. The manga currently has Luffy once again returning to battle Kaido, following his disastrous first encounter with the Beast Pirate Captain that saw the head of the Straw Hats being ejected into the sea below. With none of the Straw Hats or resistance fighters in Wano managing to bring down Kaido so far, everyone has their hands full with most of Luffy’s crew getting the opportunity to fight their own battles as they take on the higher-ups of the isolated nation.

The episode titles, according to Twitter Outlet Yonkou Productions, are as such:

999: The Fate That Protects You – Yamato and Momonosuke

1000: Overwhelming Strength! The Straw Hat Pirates Gather

1001: A Dangerous Invitation! Plan to Eradicate Queen.

1002: A New Feud! Nami and Ulti

With One Piece hitting a number of milestones this year, Eiichiro Oda has gone on record that he is looking to wrap the story of Luffy and his crew within the next five years, which certainly makes sense when you consider that the series has been running for over two decades as the Straw Hats attempt to help Luffy become the next king of the pirates. With the War For Wano still raging, fans are left wondering if all of the Straw Hat Pirates will make it out of this battle alive or if this titanic tussle will see the end of one or more of our favorite swashbucklers.

