One Piece Releases Episode 1,000 Preview: Watch

One Piece has released its preview for its massive 1,000th episode! Fans have been counting down the last few weeks as the anime has steadily approached its huge 1,000th episode milestone, and it’s been an exciting time for the anime overall as the raid on Onigashima has officially broken out into a full war between Luffy and the pirates, the samurai rebel forces, Orochi’s samurai, Big Mom’s Charlotte Family, and Kaido’s Beast Pirates. There’s a lot of characters to juggle, and it seems that will be breaking out with a huge fight in the next episode.

Episode 1000 of the anime is a huge milestone for a number of reasons, but the preview for it teases another big milestone as it’s the first time the entire Straw Hat crew (including Jinbe) have shared the same battlefield. Fans were teased with this by the Straw Hats’ first jump into the island as they quickly took out Orochi’s defensive forces, but this next episode will be much different as all ten of the Straw Hats are involved with the fight this time around. You can check out the preview below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 1,000 of One Piece is titled “Overwhelming Strength! The Straw Hats Come Together!” and as the title suggests, this will be the first time in quite a while that all of the Straw Hats will be sharing the same battlefield. We have seen over the past few episodes how each member of the crew has found their own distinct battles in the preliminary fights so far, but this reunion will mark a turning point for not only the anime but for the rest of the Wano Country arc as well. That’s not all that’s happening, however.

It seems we’ll also be revisiting the fight breaking out between the Sulongs and Kaido’s Beasts Pirates forces on the roof of the Skull Dome, and this fight will be reaching a new fever pitch as the Sulongs turn on their full forces for what’s coming next. The preview is only scratching the surface of what to expect, so what do you think? What are you hoping to see in One Piece’s 1,000th episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!