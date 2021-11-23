One Piece Releases Episode 1001 Preview: Watch

One Piece has released its preview for the next big episode! One Piece‘s anime recently celebrated the massive 1000 episode milestone, and it is now in some rare company alongside anime classics such as Detective Conan, Crayon Shin-chan and more. But even with such a major celebration, the anime is far from slowing down as now it’s kicking off a new era to its next major milestone. It’s at a great time as well as the war on Onigashima is truly going to start breaking out in full starting with this next episode.

One Piece Episode 1,001 is titled “A Risky Invitation! A Plot to Eliminate Queen!,” and while the 1000th episode celebration focused on bringing Luffy and the Straw Hats back together during the chaos of the war for Wano Country, the next few episodes will be breaking them up once more as they begin to fall into their respective fights for the arc. But there are far more complicated character motivations in the war than expected as one traitor seems to be on the move with this preview. You can check it out below as released by Toei Animation:

As the preview teases, the Tobi Roppo will be making their move as the other members finally decide to get in on the action. It was teased that the group had something else in mind for the Lead Performers, and that seems to be the main crux of the preview as one of the members is enacting some kind of secret plot to overthrow Queen. So while the Straw Hats are currently on an upswing as they have reunited with one another in an effort to get Luffy to the roof of the Skull Dome, Kaido’s forces will be falling apart from within.

New episodes of the anime are not the only thing to look forward to, however, as with the debut of the 1000th episode it was announced that the next major feature film in the franchise is scheduled for a release in Japan next year. Titled One Piece Film: Red, the film is hitting theaters on August 6th but has yet to confirm any international release plans just yet. But what do you think?

Are you excited to kick off the new era of One Piece's anime? What are you hoping to see in the next 1000 episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!