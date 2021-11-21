One Piece: Red Debuts First Teaser Trailer

One Piece has debuted the first teaser trailer for the franchise’s next big film, One Piece: Red! The last One Piece film, One Piece: Stampede, was released back in 2019 as part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of the franchise. The film brought in many of the fan favorites from over the course of the franchise, and was received so well that fans had been wondering when the next major film in the franchise would be coming our way. It seems that the wait is almost over as there’s indeed going to be a new movie!

As part of the celebration for the premiere of One Piece‘s 1000th episode, Shueisha and Toei Animation have announced that the franchise will be releasing a brand new movie. Titled One Piece: Red, this new movie will feature original series creator Eiichiro Oda as the creative supervisor, Goro Taniguchi is set to direct the new film, and Tsutomu Kuroiwa will be providing the script. To get a taste for what this new movie has to offer, Toei Animation has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new movie and you can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/OP_FILMRED/status/1462223854609129477?s=20

The teaser trailer and title seems to imply that Red-Haired Shanks will be playing a pivotal role in the new movie, but unfortunately it’s still unclear as to what kind of story this new film will present. Following a series of mysterious teaser visuals featuring each of the Straw Hats counting down to the 1000th episode of the anime, this new film was confirmed to be the anime’s next major project. It’s been scheduled for a debut on August 6th next year in Japan, but there has yet to be any international release plans set unfortunately.

Considering the future of Wano itself is still in question, Red-Haired Shanks playing any role in the series’ next movie definitely makes the anime’s future exciting as well. It does bring up the question of whether or not the film will be canon since Eiichiro Oda did tease that Shanks would be making his move in the near future, but that makes the concept all that more intriguing for fans to keep an eye on. But what do you think?

What do you think of the first look at One Piece: Red? What are you hoping to see in One Piece’s next big movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!