One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy Gets Emperor Level Cosplay

One Piece's anime officially brought the Wano Country arc to an end with its latest episode, and one awesome cosplay is helping the new Emperor of the Sea make a mark with Gear 5 Luffy! One Piece's Wano Country arc made some massive changes to the rest of the world as it crowned Luffy as one of the new Emperors of the Sea following his defeat of Kaido. But as the anime continues to explore the rest of the world outside of Wano, Luffy will find that there are even more changes than hge might have expected to see in action.

One Piece made some big changes to Luffy as well as through the fight with Kaido he was able to unlock the real core of his power within the Gum-Gum Fruit. It was revealed that his Devil Fruit was actually a lot stronger than initially expected as it was really a godly type of fruit that gave him the new, cartoonishly powered Gear 5 form. This also came with a dramatically new look for Luffy with this transformation, and now it's gotten an Emperor level cosplay from artist @snickerdoodlechan on Instagram. Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece

One Piece's anime has officially ended the Wano Country arc and has announced that its next major arc will kick off in the anime on January 7th next year. The Egghead Arc is the Straw Hats' first major island adventure after Wano, and it is also notably the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. Which means that now is the perfect time to jump into the anime if you have been holding out during the four years of Wano arc episodes.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime ahead of the Egghead Arc, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

