‘One Piece’ Episode Gives Straw Hats A Hilarious Makeover

The folks in One Piece are familiar with makeovers. Over the years, the Straw Hat crew has gotten various touch-ups by Eiichiro Oda, but no one saw its latest episode’s makeover coming. Everyone can thank Carrot for that surprise.

This weekend, One Piece debuted its 821st episode, and it saw Carrot give her own take on the Straw Hat crew. The honorary crew member showed off her art skills by doing portraits of her comrades, but fans had a hard time recognizing the pirates at first.

As you can see below, Carrot’s makeover is a rather flamboyant one. The girl tried her hand at Pedro, Brook, Nami, Luffy, and Sanji. While Pedro looks mostly passable if you forgive his narrowed face, Brook looks hilarious with his Marge Simpson-styled hair and sunglasses. To his right, Nami can be seen with far narrower eyes than she really rocks, and Luffy looks downright androgynous. As for Sanji, the chef looks very youthful with his rosy cheeks, and Carrot gave the pirate a pointy chin to top her sketch off.

This is not the first time fans have seen this sketch, but it is an anime first. One Piece‘s manga introduced the stylized sketch back in chapter 853 when Carrot and Chopper were looking for their friends. The anime just adapted that portion of the chapter, and it gave a spot-on adaptation.

The latest episode of One Piece saw Pedro come under fire, but the man was saved by Carrot and Chopper. The trio escaped into the Mirro-World, but the Straw Hat members were disheartened when Pedro couldn’t give them an update on their friends. Unable to deal with the separation, Carrot whips out her hilarious drawing and asks the mirrors whether they have seen any of the figures. In a surprise turn, the mirrors can actually make out who Carrot meant to draw, and two of them inform her that Nami escaped prison with Jinbe not long ago.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

