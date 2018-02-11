‘One Piece’ Preview Teases The Arrival Of Sanji’s Wedding

Sanji’s wedding to Big Mom’s daughter Pudding has been the focal point of the Whole Cake Island in One Piece, and now that Sanji and Luffy have reunited, Sanji’s wedding is just on the horizon.

The preview for episode 826 teases not only Sanji’s upcoming wedding, but that the Straw Hat Pirates are going to hatch a plan to crash the proceedings with a dangerous new ally.

Luffy promises to help Sanji crash the wedding at the end of Episode 825, and the next episode will seemingly big this by introducing another member of the worst generation, one of the Supernovas, Gang Bege. Bege is a dangerous, mobster type of pirate whose mischievous deeds have made him one of the most feared pirates of the Worst Generation that Luffy and the Straw Hats are a part of.

As teased by the preview as well, the other Straw Hats in the mirror world are able to communicate with Luffy and learn that Sanji officially reunited with their captain. As Sanji’s wedding and Big Mom’s death plot draw closer, it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of wacky plan the Straw Hats come up for in this situation. Not only do they need to stop the wedding, but then have to get off the island safely.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.