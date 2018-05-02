‘One Piece’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over The Latest Episode

One Piece fans have really enjoyed the anime series’ take on the Whole Cake Island arc, and now that the climax of the arc has finally been set in motion fans are definitely glued to their seats.

The series is now 834 episodes in, but fans are still finding moments and reasons to gush over each new episode. This is also because the latest episode featured many cool moments such as Sanji fighting Daifuku, Pedro standing against Oven, and even Bege standing against the powerful Katakuri.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans are waiting for Big Mom to explode and set the series on an even crazier fans, they can’t stop gushing over the greatness of the latest release.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about One Piece right now, and let us know your thoughts about the episode in the comments!

@0XMURADX0

One Piece #834 was a One Piece fan sweet dream. Great action all around, well paced and nice animation, The last few minutes made the EP for me.



I better not hear anyone complaining about One Piece Animation, Cause ISHIZUKA is in da house!! pic.twitter.com/Nby7r82gjT — Murad (@0XMURADX0) April 29, 2018

@YonkouProd

This weeks One Piece episode is so good. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 29, 2018

@KimmeD_

The most recent One Piece episode ? so good omg — Kimmie D (@KimmieD__) April 28, 2018

@KingOfLightning

OUT OF THE WAY ZOLO! This is a job for someone who’s worth more than you ??? #onepiece #onepiece834 pic.twitter.com/VU9Nny29qI — Christopher KOL (@KingOfLighting) April 30, 2018

@TakayukiAzuta

Omfg, katakuri looks dangerous as fk!!! and the kick from sanji was dope, well animated! ? (One Piece 834) #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/hPfRGkzzlN — TakayukiAzuta (@TakayukiAzuta) April 29, 2018

@yintabf

#ONEPIECE episode 834 @Crunchyroll this was a really good episode it I was laughing at the beginning and on the edge of my seat by the end one more episode till the backstory pic.twitter.com/svyGO70Zia — Yintabf (@yintabf) April 29, 2018

@kingtantae

One Piece stays the greatest anime/manga ever. Not debatable. — amber (@kingtantae) April 29, 2018

@ItsAfroBoiii