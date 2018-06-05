‘One Piece’ Preview Confirms A Long-Awaited Sanji Showdown

Sanji has been the primary focus of One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc as the relationship between he and his Vinsmoke family has been torn to shreds thanks to an overbearing father. Fans had been anxiously waiting to see what Sanji had to say to his father once the wedding was all said and done.

Episode 840 of One Piece is titled “Cutting the Father-Son Relationship! Sanji and Judge!” and the preview for it shows the final confrontation between Sanji and his father Judge.

The situation is getting worse for the Straw Hats as the plan to assassinate Big Mom has failed and she has woken up from her period of shock. Couple this with the entire Charlotte Family coming down on them, Sanji will finally face his family head on right after relying on their power to escape into Bege’s Big Father.

This is the climax of the Whole Cake Island’s big emotional arc, and fans should be happy to see this finally going down as the anime is about to get much wilder as a raging Big Mom displays even stronger showings of power. It’s going to be what Sanji needs to move on, and definitely a scene needed to be seen in the next episode.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.