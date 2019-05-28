One Piece Revisits A Very Different Lucci

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has seen many familiar faces return to the anime series as the leaders of the world gathering for a huge meeting, but not all of the returning faces have been welcome as some of the series’ major foes have made their return. Not only has Wapol appeared in the last episode, the latest episode brings back the super dangerous Rob Lucci. But Lucci is not the same as when fans saw him during the Enies Lobby arc. He’s much deadlier.

Seemingly more committed to his dark justice than ever before, in Episode 886 of the series it’s revealed that Rob Lucci has been promoted from his duty in CP9 to being the leader of the “greatest and most powerful” unit of Cipher Pol 0.

When Shirahoshi becomes the target of a terrible Celestial Dragon, the other royals nearly interfere and doom their home countries by attacking the Celestial Dragon themselves. But since this is the Holy Land Mariejois, the home of the Celestial Dragons, this Celestial Dragon has a special escort. When Leo and Sai go in for an attack, they are immediately put down by Rob Lucci. Dressed completely in white, Rob is accompanied by three others.

Two are familiar faces with Cipher Pol 9’s Kaku also being promoted alongside Lucci, and Stussy, who was at Big Mom’s wedding under the guise of the leader of the Pleasure District. One is unidentified, but Lucci is there standing as their leader. They make up the “Aigis 0,” the strongest and most powerful unit of Cipher Pol 0, the highest ranking group of the Cipher Pol forces.

Lucci completely upholds his dark justice in this moment as he will take down anyone who questions the god. Dubbing the royals as unimportant before a god, he claims that the Celestial Dragons can do whatever they want and don’t need to explain themselves. It’s simply because they are gods! It’s clear that Lucci is upholding the rules as much as he did during the Enies Lobby arc, and that has brought him to his current rank.

But unfortunately there’s no detail on how he got here just yet, but hopefully fans will get to see more of the new Rob Lucci in action soon. Fans are definitely waiting on that Luffy rematch, for sure.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.