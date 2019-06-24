New One Piece Preview Finally Kicks-Off Wano Arc

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is one of the most anticipated arcs of the anime for quite some time. There’s a palpable energy and excitement for its debut as the arc will seemingly bring in a new era for the series and shake it up more so than the arcs that have come before. It’s also been years since Wano was first mentioned in the series, so this debut will capitalize on the slow burn that’s been brewing for a while.

Episode 892 will feature the Wano Country fully, but the Wano arc will officially kick off with the next episode of the series as the preview for Episode 891 sees Luffy and the others making their way into the territory.

Episode 891 of the series is titled “Climbing Up a Waterfall! A Great Journey Through the Land of Wano’s Sea Zone!” and the preview sees Luffy and the Straw Hats enter the violent oceans around Wano. It’s been said that Wano’s cut off from the rest of the world and isolated due to the sea around its island, and this preview certainly seems to emphasize this.

Like the other arcs of the series, One Piece can be particularly exciting when Luffy and the others stumble on a new area for the first time. But the preview seems to hint at the big, traditionally Japanese overhaul the anime will get with Wano. The ocean itself seems to take on characteristics of Japanese paintings, and seeing this new environment will be a welcome change for the past few months of flashback episodes.

Though the next episode of the series is the a preamble, the real meat of One Piece‘s Wano arc will officially begin on July 7th. The series will be getting a noticeable overhaul. Are you excited for One Piece‘s Wano arc to hit the anime? Let us know in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology on Twitter!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.