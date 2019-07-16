One Piece Fans Are Stunned Over Anime’s Latest Zoro Scene

The Wano Country Arc has finally begun! With Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates finally making their way to the isolationist nation to re-unite with their remaining members, fans were blown away by the latest scene that showed off the crew’s number one swordsman, Zoro. The protagonists of One Piece separated for a few years in order to increase their individual “power levels” by training and its clear that Zoro put this time to great use. Unleashing an insanely powerful sword attack that caused a whirlwind to appear beneath his wake, the green haired ronin is back and impressing fans worldwide.

Slide 1

Never been a fan of One Piece , until now. — Pablo De Souza (@PabloSensei1) July 14, 2019

The Wano Arc has been seriously anticipated among both One Piece fans and anime fans in general, with the latest storyline clearly wrangling in entirely new viewers into the franchise itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Slide 2

Is all of Wano gonna be the greatest quality of all time? Jesus. — Brian Harper (@The_Brian23) July 14, 2019

High praise from this fan, believing that this arc is going to be “the greatest quality of all time” based on this Zoro animation shown here.

Slide 3

If this is Wano, what will Stampede look like? — Niisandwich *watching Vinland Saga* (@Niisandwich) July 14, 2019

What will Stampede look like indeed?! Based on the trailers that we’ve seen so far for the upcoming One Piece film, pretty darn good we’d say.

Slide 4

Man do I wish they could just redo everything this good, they have the chance when they need filler to just do that — Karl Eriksson (@karldeck12) July 14, 2019

The animation is so good for some fans, that they wish the entire series could be “redone” with this style, Considering we’re just a few episodes away from 900, we think the chances of this are slim to nill.

Slide 5

I stopped watching OP after the Alabasta arc, but with a new series director, I’m hooked back in. — Sir Benedict Cummerbund (@shialeboof86) July 14, 2019

The new arc and animation is even bringing back fans who have long since left the long running series! It should be interesting to see if the ratings skyrocket in relation to this recent story arc finally dropping.

Slide 6

Bro toei killing the game rn — KanekiKen (@KilluaKaneki11) July 14, 2019

This Twitter fan is giving proper props to Toei Animation, that made sure to introduce an energetic, fast paced animation style worthy of the Wano Arc.

Slide 7

Zoro such a badass in Wano arc. Phew — Jang (@WFarizul) July 15, 2019

Some fans want to give credit where credit is due to the man himself, Zoro. The long awaited return of one of the most popular One Piece characters delivered a massive showing to fans across the world.

Slide 8

The first two episodes of the wano arc shows you how OP Zoro is at this point . Lol #Onepiece — The Talent (@PeRsOnAliTyPhE) July 15, 2019

If we did have to use any analogies to describe Zoro at this point, we definitely think that we’d come to a consensus on “OP”.

What did you think of this new attack from Zoro and his return to One Piece? Has the Wano Arc lived up to your expectations so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and swashbuckling!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.