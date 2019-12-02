One Piece Preview Teases Kaido’s Explosive Wano Arc Arrival

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc continues to unfold in the anime, and now that Luffy and the Straw Hats have been caught up to speed about why Kin’emon and Momonosuke are struggling to retake the Wano region, the real meat of the arc is about to kick into high gear. Now that the series has sufficiently set up the power of those who work under him, the latest episode of the anime ended with Kaido unveiling a terrifying new transformation as he left his throne to overlook Wano for some fearsome and unknown reason.

But this was only a tease to Kaido’s true arrival, which the next episode teases will be quite explosive as the preview for Episode 913 of the series teases Kaido’s dragon form looming dangerously before unleashing a powerful blast of flames.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEXT ONE PIECE EPISODE WILL BE FLAMES! pic.twitter.com/D8twSDdqy7 — 🍁Jaro🍁 (@jarajoart) December 1, 2019

Episode 913 of the series teases some major events with its title, “Everyone is Annihilated! Kaido’s Furious Blast Breath!” This continues with the description for the preview, which teases that Luffy will immediately charge toward Kaido soon after he arrives. Not one to shy away from any fight, it doesn’t seem like Luffy will back away from this challenge either despite Kaido’s intense and immense new form.

But in charging towards Kaido, Luffy leaves the Straw Hats completely vulnerable at Oden’s Castle. Kaido will direct an attack that way, and the “Everyone is Annihilated!” part of the title teases that things don’t go quite so well for the Straw Hats. But if Kaido can eliminate ruins with a simple fire breath, it’s going to be a wonder just what else he can actually do when Kaido gets serious about a fight. But will Luffy be able to handle it?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.