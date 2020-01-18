One Piece Preview Teases Wano’s Second Act

When we last saw Luffy and the Straw Hats in Wano Country, they have been torn apart completely. Following the surprise attack from Kaido, and the even more surprising counterattack from Luffy, they are now all separated as the first act of the Wano Country arc came to a close. There was a brief interlude in between the two acts featuring the intense return of Blackbeard, but as he teased, the strongest of the seas are beginning to clash with one another as the fight over the throne at the center of the world escalates.

But with the next episode of the anime comes the official start of Act 2 of the Wano Country arc. The curtain rises on the events of the series once more as the plan to rebel against Kaido’s forces kicks into full swing with the various Straw Hats making their mark on the region and scoping out potential recruits.

Episode 918 of the series is titled, “It’s On! The Special Operation to Bring Down Kaido!” and teases that Sanji (as “Sangoro”) and Nami (as “Onami”) will be getting into their roles and sneaking throughout Wano much like Franky, Usopp, and Robin did before. But the more interesting tease in the preview comes from the reunion between Luffy and Captain Eustass Kid.

Kid is the closest to a rival that Luffy will ever get in the New World adventures of the series, and the two were surprisingly reunited toward the end of Episode 916. After Luffy tried his hardest to fight against Kaido and still lost, he was thrown into Kaido’s prison and ended up in the same cell as Kid. It’s not quite clear why Kid is there just yet, but there’s a good chance he was thrown in there for the same reasons.

Episode 918’s preview teases that Luffy and Kid will be riling each other up in the prison, so it’s definitely going to be good for Luffy to keep his mind on something else while he heals and makes the best of what is undoubtedly a terrible situation. Ready for Act 2 of the Wano Country arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

