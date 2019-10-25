This Fan-Made One Piece Kai Cut Teaches You Everything You Need To Know

One Piece is a colossal anime franchise, with both its television series and corresponding manga. With over 900 episodes to its name and closing in on 1000 chapters in its manga, sometimes the popular pirate franchise can seem a bit too imposing for general fans to jump into. A creative One Piece fan had taken these hurdles into account, creating a series of videos that summarize the many arcs of One Piece and create a “Kai” version of the anime for fans to catch up on the long running series.

Reddit User TheShrubberyDemander shared their numerous videos that summarize the many different story arcs and seasons of One Piece, walking new fans through the trials and tribulations of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they sail across the seas of the Grand Line:

The story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates has been going for quite some time, though Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the franchise, has gone on record that the series is “around 80% done” if not more so. With the Wano Country Arc in full swing, presenting the Straw Hat Pirates with a scenario that puts all their abilities to the test, fans cannot get enough of the battle that is raging between Luffy and company and Kaido and his Beast Pirates.

This year has also seen the release of the fourteenth film of One Piece: Stampede, along with a brand new television special that shows us the early days of Monkey D. Luffy, far before he became the leader of the Straw Hat Pirate crew, in the form of Romance Dawn.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.