One Piece Fans Will Soon Be Able to Challenge Marines For Real

The Straw Hat Pirates have had to fight against countless swashbucklers when it comes to finding the One Piece treasure. The pirates that sail the Grand Line aren't the only threat to Luffy and his crew in One Piece, however, as the military and the World Government are also gunning for the Straw Hats. The World Government remains a major force in the shonen series and now, the upcoming Anime NYC convention is laying the groundwork for what could be a hilarious meeting featuring One Piece fans and the United States Marine Corps.

The World Government has recently played a major role in One Piece's final saga taking place in the manga. As Luffy and the Straw Hats have been attempting to dodge the military while saving the life of Dr. Vegapunk, some major heavy hitters in the marines' roster have arrived to give the Straw Hats one of their biggest challenges to date. The World Government searching for Vegapunk has seen a rematch take place between Luffy and the admiral known as Kizaru. In their past confrontation, Monkey found himself getting trounced, but now that he has his Gear Fifth transformation and has become far stronger, this battle might end far differently than how it took place initially.

The Real Life Marines Vs. One Piece Fans

Anime NYC is planning to have the United States Marine Corps will be a part of the convention, setting up a "Battle Dome" for fans to check out. With there being no lost love between the swashbucklers of the Grand Line and the World Government in the fictional universe, One Piece fans might take this opportunity to create some very funny moments. The navy of the Grand Line remains a major part of the shonen series and that will most likely be true for One Piece's story until the very last chapter.

2023 has been a big year for One Piece and the World Government in the shonen series. When it comes to Netflix's recent live-action adaptation of the series, the military had a major part to play thanks to the likes of Garp, Helmeppo, and Koby leading the charge. It might be some time before we see the likes of the Five Elders hit the live-action series, but the World Government is sure to play a major part in the Netflix show moving forward.

