One Piece Settles the Wano Saga With Emotional Finale: Read

One Piece has finally brought the massive Wano Country saga to an end with one emotional final chapter, and so now is the perfect time to catch up with the manga! The Wano Country arc has been the longest saga in Eiichiro Oda's original manga series to date, and thus the war across Onigashima was the longest single stretch of fights in the series as well. It was built upon years and years of setting the stage, and thus its emotional climax has begun paying all of this off as the fight against Kaido and Big Mom has officially come to an end.

It's going to be a lot to break down for Wano itself given just how much has happened over just the course of the Wano Country arc, but the people of the country had been suffering for 20 long years before Luffy and the others were even made aware of such an island with that kind of problem. It's a big weight off of the shoulders of many characters, and if you wanted to check out Chapter 1051 of One Piece, you can check it out completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

One Piece, Ch. 1,051: The war of Wano sputters and dies, but what’s next for this troubled land? Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/GSqsQRFHbU pic.twitter.com/Hep26XOgQT — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 5, 2022

Chapter 1051 of One Piece begins the full denouement from the Onigashima climax as the previous chapter had declared to the rest of the island that Luffy and the others were successful in defeating Big Mom and Kaido. The newest chapter of the series, and likely the final cap on the Wano Country arc as a whole, takes this one step further and sees Momonosuke Kozuki (who has now become his full adult self after being aged up 20 years by Shinobu's power during the events of the fight) declare himself as Wano's next Shogun.

There are still many more things that have to be settled (such as Luffy and the Straw Hats having a big welcoming party for Jinbe, and maybe even Yamato if that works out), but as for now the people of Wano are now finally on the road to recovery. As the series continues, we'll get to see what Wano's brighter future means for the rest of the series as a whole, but with so much time spent with the country it's likely to be pretty significant moving forward.

But what do you think? How do you feel about how the Wano Country arc coming to an end? What did you want to see from the arcs final chapters? Where do you think the series will go from here? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!