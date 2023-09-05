Netflix's One Piece Releases Impressive Streaming Numbers

The success of One Piece knows no bounds. Eiichiro Oda's hit series has been a global phenomenon for ages thanks to its anime and manga. Now, Netflix is adding to its reputation with its live-action adaptation that has become a bonafide hit. During its opening weekend, One Piece managed to beat a record set by Netflix's top shows, and now we know just how many people tuned into Netflix's One Piece in its first few days.

The information comes firsthand from Netflix as its weekend numbers are out. It seems One Piece managed to come in at Netflix's top show over the weekend with its opening. The show earned 18.5 million views between August 31st and September 3rd. And when it comes to hours streamed, Netflix's One Piece earned 140 million hours in total.

As you can imagine, that number is huge, and there is more to unpack. The weekend total also confirmed Netflix's One Piece was ranked first in 86 countries overall. This means fans were treated to One Piece again and again. With a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix's One Piece stands as the most successful Hollywood anime adaptation to date. This data backs up the claim, so you can see why One Piece fans are already clamoring for season two.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the Netflix live-action series is streaming now. All of season one is available, so you can watch it subbed or dubbed to your preference. So for more info on Eiichiro Oda's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about One Piece's takeover on Netflix? Have you seen the live-action series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!