Netflix's One Piece May Confirm a Popular Theory About Crocodile

Netflix's One Piece is taking over the Internet, and Monkey D. Luffy has never been as happy. While the One Piece anime and manga continue to dominate their industries, Netflix has ushered the Straw Hat crew into the real world. The first season of One Piece is already breaking records of Netflix's viewership, so fans are begging for season two already. And if a theory is right, then Netflix's One Piece may confirm a long-held theory about Crocodile.

And what is that theory? It has been around the One Piece fandom for ages. It suggests the notorious pirate Crocodile was born a woman, but an unexpected encounter turned the pirate into a man sometime after Gold Roger was executed.

The whole thing began when One Piece fans noticed Netflix's premiere featured a curious face. The show begins with the scene depicting Roger's execution, and the crowd is panned during his speech. We see plenty of familiar faces from Shanks to Buggy and even Mihawks, but one person surprised us. At one point, we see a woman with slicked-back hair, and they are wearing a gold choker that seems like it fits Crocodile's aesthetic.

After seeing the scene, fans were quick to compare Crocodile's shot in the anime at this moment to the one in the live-action adaptation. We never saw Crocodile's face in the anime version, but it seems the two characters here are in the same spot watching Roger's execution. So as you can imagine, fans began to speculate. This fervor only grew as an interview with the One Piece cast teased there was something secret behind Crocodile's role.

All of this hubbub parallels a theory that has existed in One Piece for ages. Back in the day, series creator Eiichiro Oda teased Crocodile's gender swap. It happened when Ivankov helped Luffy break into Impel Down, and the pair met Crocodile in prison. The pair had an awkward reunion, and it was there Ivankov said he met Crocodile when the pirate was a rookie. The conversation ends with Ivankov threatening to tell everyone about Crocodile's past, so the pair have beef. This is why fans speculate Crocodile was once a female, and Ivankov's Devil Fruit changed the pirate into a man. So now, it seems Netflix's One Piece may have confirmed the convincing theory.

If you have not seen Netflix's One Piece, the show is streaming right now. All of season one is available, so you stream the series now. For more information on Netflix's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

