One Piece's Anime is Getting an Ending Theme After 17 Years

One Piece's anime will be kicking off a new era with the climactic final moments of the Wano Country arc coming soon, and the anime will be featuring a new ending theme for the first time in 17 years as part of the grand celebration! The latest episodes of the One Piece anime brought the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome to its climax as Luffy took yet another major loss to Kaido. But as fans suspected, this is far from the end of the fight as the true end of the Wano arc is coming our way very soon.

One Piece announced during One Piece Day 2023 that Luffy's highly anticipated Gear Fifth form is coming to the anime next month, and revealed the first look at this new form in action. Together with the announcement of this new form, One Piece also confirmed that it will kick off a new era for the anime with a new opening theme performed by SEKAI NO OWARI. But most importantly, it was also announced that the One Piece anime will also be featuring a new ending theme titled "Raise" as performed by Chili Beans.

One Piece's Next Ending Theme

One Piece announced that the new ending theme for the anime will be premiering on August 6th together with Episode 1071, and this will also be the episode in which Gear 5 Luffy will be making its debut. This is the first new ending theme for the One Piece anime since Delicatessen's "Adventure World," which ended its run with Episode 278 way back in 2006. The ending themes were cut in favor of a much longer opening theme sequence, but it seems like this new era of the One Piece anime will be shaking things up dramatically as it heads into the Final Saga of the series overall.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime in time for Wano's grand finale coming later this Summer, you can currently find all 1000 plus episodes of the Japanese language with English subtitled iteration of One Piece streaming with Crunchyroll as well as all of the current English dub episodes.

