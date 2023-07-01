Netflix's One Piece Reveals First Toy Line

The Grand Line is coming to live-action for the first time ever this August as Netflix has given fans a first look at its One Piece television series. The creator of the original series, Eiichiro Oda, is acting as an Executive Producer on the adaptation, with many decisions needing his approval in adapting the source material. While many of the looks are true to the source, the Straw Hat Pirates have had some obvious changes made from their anime counterparts and new figures are on the way to celebrate One Piece's live-action show.

On August 31st, all eight episodes of Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece will arrive on the streaming service. The current cast for the series includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. With the first season of the live-action series looking to adapt the East Blue Saga, the initial arc that assembled the Straw Hat Pirates under Luffy's banner, the first trailer showed that the television show is looking to stay faithful to its source material in most avenues.

One Piece Live-Action Figures First Look

This year's Anime Expo will have a Netflix panel that is specifically focused not just on the One Piece series, but original anime adaptations that the streaming service has in the works. In the new photos that have found their way on social media, you can see the Straw Hats assembled once again, albeit with their new live-action designs featured. The live-action series hasn't been confirmed for a second season as of yet, but anime fans are left wondering if this will bypass the "live-action anime curse".

(Photo: New World Artur)

(Photo: New World Artur)

One Piece has had a big year in 2023, even not taking into account the live-action series. The War For Wano has been heating up in the anime adaptation while the manga continues to tell the tale of the series' final saga. The Straw Hat Pirates still have a lot on their plates and the year is only halfway done.

What do you think of these live-action One Piece figures? Do you think the Netflix series will garner a second season when all is said and done? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via New World Artur