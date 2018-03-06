Anime

‘One Piece’ Fans Are Split About The Results of Luffy v Katakuri

One Piece is in the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc in the manga, and with it, came the big […]

One Piece is in the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc in the manga, and with it, came the big confrontation between Katakuri and Luffy in the Mirror World. The fight between the two was long and arduous, but most fans expected the end of it to be different than the final product.

While Luffy was confirmed to be the victor of the match (and even hints at his possible future as the Pirate King), the way it got to that ending has caused a rift among fans because many had thought Katakuri would win since Luffy’s victory isn’t necessary to move the plot forward.

Many elements have led to the fan split. From the staging of the final moments (as Katakuri standing first paints him as the winner), to the mutual respect between the two (as Luffy covers Katakuri’s mouth to hide his secret), the fight had many high and low moments.

Read on to see what fans thought of the Luffy and Katakuri fight. Tell us what you think in the comments!

