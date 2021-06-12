One Piece Reveals Luffy's Saviors

✖

One Piece's journey through Wano Country continues to be one of the biggest, most action-packed storylines of the Shonen series to date, and with Luffy losing his initial battle against the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido, a last minute save has been enacted by a surprising group. With Kaido beginning to descend the stairs of the headquarters and already unleashing his fury against Kozuki Oden's right-hand man, Kinemon, the resistance of Wano needs Monkey D. Luffy back in the fray now more than ever, especially with Zoro seriously injured and the other Straw Hat Pirates currently having their hands full.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1015, this article will dive into spoiler territory so be forewarned.

During their one-on-one confrontation, Luffy found himself plunged into the depths of the ocean, as Kaido began his celebratory lap by eradicating anyone in his way. As he fell further into the sea, Monkey somehow established a line of communication with Momonosuke, the son of Oden, and implored him to let both the Straw Hat Pirates and all the other resistance fighters know that he wasn't done yet and that he was planning on defeating the Beast Pirate Captain when he recovered from his plunge.

As Luffy descended, he was found by the Heart Pirates aboard the Polar Tang, the trusty submarine that both Trafalgar and his fellow team of swashbucklers have used in the past, with the crew of the vessel taking quick action to speed toward the Straw Hat Captain. While we don't see Luffy return to battle during this latest installment, it's clear that the Polar Tang was able to save his life in the nick of time and the battle between Monkey and Kaido is far from over.

Many fans had previously predicted that the submarine of the Heart Pirates would be the method in which Luffy's life would be saved, but these previous chapters have seen plenty of death within their pages, as seemingly, Kiku, Kanjuro, and now Kinemon, have fallen thanks to the battles in Wano Country. Needless to say, we doubt that the casualties are anywhere near wrapping and it seems as if no one is safe, whether they be friend or foe.

