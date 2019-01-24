‘One Piece’ Reveals Major Big Mom Comeback

One Piece is working through its latest arc, and the story has already given out plenty surprises. Now, the series is ready to work in one more, and it has to do with a rather familiar pirate.

Yes, that’s right. Big Mom is back, and she’s badder than ever before. It seems the Straw Hats left a huge impression on the Yonko, and she wants to repay Monkey D. Luffy for all he did.

The latest chapter of One Piece confirms Big Mom is back and on the prowl. The Straw Hat gang is hiding out in Wano, but nothing will stop the Yonko from finding the crew. After the pirates wrecked Pudding’s wedding to Sanji and ruined her chances to take out the Vinsmoke clan, Big Mom is nothing but irate. So, the Yonko decides she will come knocking at Wano’s front door and deal with Kaido as need be.

“Here I am, Kaido! Here we come, Straw Hat! And it’s time for you to return to me, Zeus,” Big Mom calls out from her ship as it makes its way into Wano.

Surprisingly enough, Kaido is rather agitated about the infiltration. In fact, the captain of the Beasts Pirates seems more scared than he does annoyed. After he learns Big Mom’s children are on board with the Yonko, he goes from frustrated to full-on panicked with little prompting.

“Like it or not, here we are, Wano,” Big Mom cries.

However, despite her best efforts, the Yonko is unable to get into the country. A well-time attacked by one of the Beasts Pirates pushes the Big Mom crew back into the open ocean, but they will not be held there for long. After all, Charlotte Linlin has a grudge to settle with Luffy, and she will stop at nothing to see it settled.

