‘One Piece’ Sets Up A Big Luffy, Zoro Tag-Team Fight

One Piece has kept its Straw Hats separated for awhile now, but it seems like that lull is coming to a close. Monkey D. Luffy has entered Wano Country, and the series’ upcoming chapter will kick off a fight fans have waited years for.

Yes, that’s right. Luffy is about to get his hands dirty, and his first mate will be right at his side.

Thanks to One Piece‘s most recent chapter, fans were able to witness Luffy’s long-awaited reunion with Roronora Zoro. The green-haired pirate led half of the Straw Hats to Wano some time ago when Luffy lead his team to retrieve Sanji from Big Mom. Naturally, One Piece chose to follow Luffy’s adventures, leaving Zoro and the others to fend for themselves. However, it seems the two parties are finally reunited, and they have a fight on their hands.

After Luffy and Zoro came face-to-face, the pair were rudely interrupted by the arrival of Basil Hawkins. The pirate, who is teamed up with Kaidou, recognized Zoro thanks to his criminal past in Wano before turning his eye to Luffy. And, as you expected, Basil is all for picking a fight.

“In the Wano Country, there are only two options. You can follow the strong or disobey them and live your life in hiding,” the pirate says, prompting Luffy and Zoro to shift into their fighting stances.

In the final panel, Zoro is seen reminding Luffy of some advice they were given. Kin’emon told the Straw Hats to keep a low profile in Wano by not causing any big disturbances. So, in all of Luffy’s blunt wisdom, the hero says the two of them will have to apologize to the guy later on. After all this time, Zoro and Luffy are finally together, and they won’t let their happy reunion be soured by Basil’s challenge.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.