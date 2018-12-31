‘One Piece’ Introduces Its Most Powerful Prostitute

One Piece has introduced its share of occupations over the years, but it looks like the series is ready to delve into a job few dare to discuss. Not long ago, the manga went all in by introducing a truly powerful prostitute, but fans aren’t willing to write off Komurasaki as a vixen just yet.

Recently, One Piece went live with a new chapter, and it was there readers met Komurasaki for the first time. After being referenced as one of the series’ most beautiful women, the courtesan made her debut in style. Chapter 928 introduced the lady as she made her way to the Shogun Orochi’s palace, and One Piece made sure to introduce her as such:

“Wano Country’s No. 1 Prostitute. The Courtesan Komurasaki.”

As the chapter continues, fans get a better look at Komurasaki, and they might not like what they find. Modeled after Japan’s Oiran, the celebrity prostitute wows men in the capital as she makes her way to see Orochi, but not all are happy to see her. As it turns out, a group of men have come to confront her for swindling them years ago for funds, but the lofty courtesan is quick to put them in her place.

“To ask someone to return something that you have given them, how very disgraceful. To me, men are nothing more than dogs that bring me money. Without money, they are worthless to me. I despise those who are poor.”

While Komurasaki’s beauty is impossible to overlook, her seemingly vain actions have fans eyeing her with hesitance. Wano must be a difficult place to gain status in, so there is no doubt the woman has gone through plenty during her years as a prostitute. However, the Oiran’s brusque nature has readers curious about her past and whether Komurasaki will end up softening the same way Nami and Robin did before her.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.