‘One Piece’ Teases A Shocking Hostage Plot

One Piece has made some big demands over the years, and Monkey D. Luffy has met most of them. The pirate might play dumb at times, but he knows how to turn a situation to his favor. Still, there are some things even Luffy cannot do, and One Piece just demanded such a task from an unlikely source.

Recently, One Piece put out its new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with the ruler of Wano. Orochi is more powerful than ever as the isolated country’s shogun, but the arrest of Doflamingo did put a kink in his supply chain. Now, the leader is having to deal with his suppliers firsthand, and Orochi is determined to get his hands on one very mysterious good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the ruler is looking to take Dr. Vegapunk hostage, and he doesn’t care whether it is difficult or not.

“You brought us battleships this time, and I was fine with it. But next time, you’ll have to bring us Dr. Vegapunk,” Orochi tells his shocked suppliers.

“I don’t care what you think is possible. The Celestial Dragons? The Marines? You should know by now we do not fear anyone. Even with all of your forces combined, you would not be able to topple my country. I have Kaidou himself backing me from the shadows!”

Feeling plenty confident, Orochi seems convinced he has what it takes to bring Dr. Vegapunk to his side. The scientist’s choice to turn will not be a free one, but Orochi is okay with Kaidou forcing the mysterious man to do their bidding. Of course, fans are curious as to why Orochi is gunning for the Marine scientist, but they feel it has something to do with Devil Fruits. After all, Dr. Vegapunk did create dragons on Punk Hazard using an artificial Devil Fruit of his making. There is no doubt Orochi is interested in this scientific feat, and he’s going to need Dr. Vegapunk on his team should he wish to recreate it.

Do you think Orochi can actually coax Dr. Vegapunk to Wano? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.