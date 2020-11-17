One Piece Infects a Straw Hat with an Icy Plague

✖

One Piece is neck deep in the war for Wano, with the Straw Hat Pirates being joined by a cavalcade of allies from across the Grand Line, while fighting against the Beast Pirates and their invincible captain in Kaido, but it seems as if one of the Straw Hats has contracted a virus that might lead to their doom which was released by the villainous Queen. The latest chapter of One Piece's manga has focused on a few new players entering the fray, which is fortunate considering one of the biggest swashbucklers of the series might be out of commission!

Warning! If you haven't read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 995, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the War for Wano!

Queen has always been one of the most dangerous Beast Pirates outside of Kaido himself, unleashing a wave of viruses throughout the Wano Arc while also having the power to transform himself into a larger than life dinosaur. With the War for Wano Arc, Queen has unleashed a brand new plague dubbed "Ice Oni", which covers the infected with a layer of ice over their skin while resulting in them transforming into ice demons when the plague has run its course inside of their bodies.

Unfortunately, the absolute worst member to be infected with this virus within the Straw Hat Pirates, Tony Tony Chopper, has in fact contracted the "Ice Oni" virus, as Brook notes that the ice is beginning to take over the reindeer's arm and looks to be on its way to transforming the doctor of the Thousand Sunny into a demon himself. With Chopper being the Straw Hat Pirates' best bet at creating a cure to Queen's virus during this war that threatens to swallow the isolated nation, it definitely seems as if this battle is going from bad to worse.

Queen had previously used a virus to infect Luffy and the resistance fighters within Wano, but luckily for the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Chopper was there to help in concocting an antidote, but it seems as if with Tony infected himself, finding a cure for this plague that transforms its victims into ice demons might be a hurdle that is too high for Monkey and his friends to leap over.

Do you think Chopper won't survive the War for Wano?