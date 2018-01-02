How Did ‘One Piece’s Heroes Just Take Down Big Mom Without Luffy?

The last chapter of One Piece saw Big Mom take over the Thousand Sunny, her thinner and more fearsome visage towered over Jinbe, Brook, Nami, and Chopper while Carrot had to escape from the light of the moon before losing her sanity.

The fight against Big Mom began in Chapter 890, and the Straw Hit Pirates were able to use their cunning to temporarily defeat Big Mom and get her off the ship.

The fight began with Jinbe, as Big Mom’s crown of flame began setting fire to the ship. She was easily tearing apart the ship looking for the wedding cake, and was angry at Jinbe thinking he was lying about it not being there. Big Mom then attacks Jinbe, but he is able to hold her off and deliver a swift punch to her belly, knocking her off the ship. When she retaliates, and knocks him off instead, Jinbe uses the sea to put out the flames.

Then the fight moves on to the other Straw Hats. When Big Mom attacks the room Carrot is hiding in, Chopper is able to stop her attack by becoming a fluffy cushion. Then Brook and Nami devise a plan to knock her off their trailer.

Nami was able to distract Big Mom’s cloud Zeus earlier in the series with her weather rod’s ability to create clouds Zeus found tasty, so seeing her chance to intervene she tries it again. Zeus briefly seems to be taken in once again, before declaring that the trick won’t work a second time.

It then tries to strike Nami with lightning, and for a brief moment it seems successful — only showing a skeleton, but it was hilariously revealed to be Brook, whose skeleton body keeps him safe from electric shocks. Then, striking back, Brook repulses Big Mom with his patented “Let me see your panties.” Catching Big Mom by surprise, Brook manages to cut Zeus in half.

Then Nami uses her rod to shock Zeus, which in turn shocks Big Mom who was still wet from Jinbe’s shoulder throw earlier in the chapter. This Rube Goldberg-esque chain of attacks manages to defeat Big Mom, if temporarily. It demonstrates both the abilities of each of the Straw Hats, but also Oda’s ability to write for their characters and give each of them a chance to shine. Proving that even without Luffy — who is still fighting Katakuri in the mirror world — that the Straw Hats can still hold their own even against someone as strong as one of the four Yonkou.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.